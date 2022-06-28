Udaipur: Hindu tailor beheaded for social media post on Nupur Sharma

The two men had reportedly posted a video boasting about beheading the youth and even threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, the news agency said.

Talking about the incident, Udaipur SP said, "A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams are constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act."



Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and said, "I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act."

He said that it is not a small incident, "what has happened is beyond one's imagination."

Udaipur Collector has appealed to all to maintain peace and law and order. "The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused: Collector, Udaipur on the beheading of a youth in the city," he said.Responding to the murder, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister and those involved will be arrested while giving assistance to the victim's family. ""This incident is not possible due to single person, it could be because of some organization. It's horrendous and the failure of administration," Kataria added.

Meanwhile, internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of a man in the city.

