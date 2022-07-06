Udaipur killing: Rajasthan cabinet announces government jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

The state cabinet also removed salary anomalies of state employees, approved policy for issuing government advertisements to news websites, and formed Rajasthan College Education Society for better management of new state colleges.

A one-time special ex-gratia amount of Rs 21 crore has been approved for the rehabilitation of people living in villages of submerged area of ​​Takli Medium Irrigation Project. Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said the cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in the government service.

She said relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009. The cabinet also approved the proposal of the Information and Public Relations Department to issue a new policy guideline for issuing advertisements on news websites.

At present, state advertisements are being issued in print and electronic media. Various news websites on social media are very popular among the general public, so according to the need of the hour, the policy guidelines of the state government for public welfare, it said. PTI