Udaipur killing: Kerala CM condemns killing of tailor in Rajasthan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.

He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm. "Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible.