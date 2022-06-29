Udaipur murder: Body of Kanhaiya Lal being taken to his residence; family to conduct last rites

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

A BJP leader said the victim feared for his life and had sought police protection, but the authorities did not act on his appeal.

The Rajasthan Police announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.