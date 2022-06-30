Udaipur beheading incident: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

. .

The two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court while several advocates started shouting slogans on the premises.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.