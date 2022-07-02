Udaipur incident: 4 accused attacked outside court after being sent to 10-day NIA remand

Jaipur, July 2: A court on Saturday sent all the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur to 10-day NIA (National Investigation Agency) remand.

However, the accused were attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur. The incident was caught on camera.

As per PTI, a group of lawyers kicked and slapped them while hurling abuses as they were being taken to a prisoner's vehicle after being produced in the court.

The clothes of one of the four accused were also torn and the agitated lawyers raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded the capital punishment for them.

There was heavy security deployment on the premises, but as the accused were being taken out of the court, the group of lawyers attacked them before police personnel somehow managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle.

. .

Hours after they allegedly beheaded the tailor with a cleaver at his shop and shared the clip of the incidents, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested by cops on Tuesday.

In the clip, the accused claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam as the victim had extended his support to Nupur Sharma through a social media post.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there is any terror angle.