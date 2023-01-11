U'khand CM Dhami to camp overnight in Joshimath as protests over compensation stall demolition

Earlier, he announced interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals who are demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.

Dehradun, Jan 11 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the subsidence-hit Joshimath town to review the relief and rescue operations in the town. The Chief Minister will stay at a camp here in the night.

''We stand with the people of Joshimath. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation. I have his full support. Their (affected people) interest will be taken care of,'' he told reporters on his arrival in Joshimath.

Compensation will be given according to the market rate which will be ascertained after taking stakeholders into confidence, said the chief minister who visited houses that have developed cracks more recently and spoke to the affected people.

Interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation are being worked out, said the chief minister.

Dhami also said that an impression is being created that the whole of Uttarakhand is in danger which is not correct.

''Such an impression should not be created. We are going to have the international winter games in Auli in February. Char Dham yatra will also begin in a few months. This kind of wrong impression should not be created,'' he said.

Dhami said there should be a ''balance between ecology and economy'' wherever development work is being carried out.

He clarified that only two hotels were going to be mechanically demolished and not the houses marked as unsafe.

Meanwhile, protests continued in the town and so did the evacuation of affected families with 18 more shifted to temporary relief centres.

A total of 145 families have been evacuated so far from the danger zone in Joshimath, Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli said.

Over 700 houses have been declared unsafe.

Two adjacent hotels - the seven-storied Malari Inn and the five-storied Mount View - stand precariously in the subsidence zone posing a threat to more than a dozen houses.

Preparations to demolish them mechanically with the help of Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which carried out the demolition of Noida's twin towers, began on Tuesday itself but the exercise hit a hurdle when owners of the two hotels supported by locals sat on a protest.

They are demanding compensation along the lines of what was offered to those displaced by the Badrinath renovation masterplan.

Committee formed for distribution of interim package amount among affected families

A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, was formed on Wednesday for the distribution of the interim package amount among the affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Uttarakhand and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

The decision to form the committee, which consists of people's representatives from the area, was taken after a meeting chaired by the DM.