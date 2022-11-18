Two years since anti-conversion law: UP govt registers 297 cases against 507 accused

The trials are pending in all these cases. As many as 59 of the total 291 cases are concerned with conversion of minors. News agency ANI while citing data said that the victims in 150 of the cases in their statements told the court that they had been forced to convert. Most of these cases are registered in Bareilly district.

Recently a racket to convert disabled children was also exposed in the state. The cases of forced conversion had been registered earlier too under other provisions, but strict action against illegal conversions has been intensified since the implementation of the Prohibition of Illegal Religious Conversions Act came into effect on November 27 2020.

There is a provision up to 10 years jail term if a person is found guilty. Further the guilty may be fined Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 depending the gravity of the offence. The act says that those found guilty of converting minors can be jailed for upto 10 years. This is also applicable for those converting women of the SC/ST community.

Those indulging in mass conversion can be jailed for a period ranging between 3 and 10 years. A fine of Rs 50,000 will also imposed if found guilty.

The law gives an option to any couple intending to solemnise inter-faith marriage to inform the district magistrate, two months before getting married. If the only intention of the marriage is to convert the religion of the woman, then the marriage will considered null and void.