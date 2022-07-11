Two terrorists gunned down in Awantipora

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition, incriminating material, including a US made rifle- M-4 Carbine. The encounter b broke out days after the police and the Army arrested a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The terrorist identified as Mohammad Iqbal Bhat is a resident of Tilgam Payeen and was arrested at a checkpoint in the Kerri area of Baramulla.

The police said that the terrorist was involved in providing logistic support and was in touch with Pakistan based terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.

On June 29, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Newport, Mir Bazar area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was special for the Armed Forces for a reason. The terrorist who was killed was number 500 in the past two and half years.

"Counter terror operations will simultaneously continue in all three regions of Kashmir, especially against the foreign terrorists," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

This year alone has seen the killing of over 100 terrorists. Out of the 100 killed 30 are from Pakistan, the police said. While there are 158 terrorists who remain in the Valley, the security forces have upped the ante and ensure all terrorists are wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.