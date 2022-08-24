Two RJD leaders raided by CBI in Bihar

Raids being undertaken in multiple locations. "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it.

They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," Sunil Singh said.

. .

"Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable," RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha said.