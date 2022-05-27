Two days after Kolkata model’s death her friend found dead at home

Bidisha Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area on Wednesday evening, news agency PTI reported.

Neogi's body was sent to a hospital for a forensic examination to know the exact cause of death, a police officer said.

. .

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Neogi's mother said.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Garfa area around a fortnight ago.

(PTI)