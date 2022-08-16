A police man was injured when the Jammu and Kashmir Police Control Room in Srinagar was targeted. On Monday a police man was injured in exchange of fire at Nowhatta in Srinagar. The police man succumbed to his injuries. In the evening another civilian was injured in a grenade attack at Gopalpora near Srinagar.

The police say that they have clues about the attackers and they were associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police have recovered a scooter, one rifle, two grenades from the scene of the incident. One of the two terrorists involved in the incident was injured in the attack, but managed to escape under the cover of darkness.