Twitterati struck with extreme level of curiosity after Harsh Goenka shares Covid isolation ward in China

New Delhi, Oct 16: Industrialist Harsh Goenka, known for sharing witty and hilarious posts on his Twitter account never fails to amaze his followers. This time, he evoked curiosity among his 1.7 million followers on the micro-blogging platform with a video of what he claimed was a Covid isolation ward in China.
"If you are wondering if it's a prison-no, it's a Covid isolation ward in China!" posted Goenka while sharing a video of China's Covid isolation camp, which looks like a prison.
The viral post has sparked a kind of curiosity among social media users, and other people had startling reactions.
"What is it that these guys know that no one else seems to know... I don't see any other reason for them going to such extremes to isolate people... something is really fishy," a Twitter user commented.
"If China is so cautious about Covid. Why are they allowing people record it and make it reach global eye? This ain't any sneaky camera, this is a properly recorded video! Something is fishy or a dragon propaganda?," wrote another.
