Twitter under Musk: Do not know which direction platform would go says CEO

New Delhi, Apr 25: Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agarwal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain. The statement came after the deal for Twitter to be taken private under Elon Musk.

Reuters said that Agarwal was heard speaking at a Town Hall meeting. Once the deal closes, we did not know which direction the platform would go, he said. He also said that Musk would join Twitter staff for a question and answer session at a later date.

Twitter accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid and the deal is done now. While the deal will close sometime this year, the shareholders still have to weigh in as well as regulators in the United States and in countries where Twitter does business.

Twitter's board unanimously approved Musk's proposal and is also recommending that the shareholders do the same.