Twitter rolls out blue tick service in India for select users, cost Rs 719 a month

Twitter has rolled out a subscription service for USD 7.99 a month for some countries. In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

The change will end Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes and influencers, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists, businesses and brands, and Musk himself.

While announcing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, Elon Musk promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, netizens are unhappy with Elon Musk as Rs 719 in India seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.