"Sr officials of Twitter India & Delhi Police appeared before Delhi Commission for Women on Sept 26. However, reply from Twitter & Delhi Police was found to be incomplete & unsatisfactory; time given to them till Sept 30 to file a proper reply," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Commission for Women in a tweet.

Delhi Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance of tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women while issuing summons to the Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women had also shared on her personal account several screenshots of the objectionable content which showcased videos and photographs of sexual acts involving children and women.

"Shockingly, some of these videos even depicted rape with children and women while they were asleep! Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children from other users of the social media platform," IANS quoted the DCW in a press briefing.

The DCW had also recommended the Delhi Police that the children and women in the child pornographic and rape videos clips be identified and assisted, according to a report published by the news agency.

Twitter has been asked for an explanation as to why such tweets have neither been deleted nor reported, the DCW said. Also, it has sought the data such as the number of tweets depicting child pornography and rape identified, deleted, and reported by Twitter in the past four years.