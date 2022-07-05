The report quoted a "source familiar with the matter" and said the "judicial review" is part of a "growing confrontation" with India over content regulation.

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter is seeking to "overturn some Indian government orders to take down content in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials", Reuters reported.

A report on Hindustan Times further said that the company has moved the Karnataka High Court against the legality of the government's takedown orders.

Twitter argues in its request for a judicial review that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT act, the source told Reuters, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.

Regarding Twitter pursuing legal review of Indian orders, Union Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw said, "Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by the Parliament."

The Indian government has previously said that big social media firms, including Twitter, have not complied with removal requests, despite their legal standing.

Late last month, Twitter was warned by India's IT ministry of criminal proceedings if it did not comply with some orders. Twitter complied this week, the source added, so as not to lose liability exemptions available as a host of content.

Twitter also argues in its filing that some of the orders failed to give notice to authors of the content. It also says that some were related to political content posted by official handles of political parties, the blocking of which amount to violation of freedom of speech, the source added.

The Indian government has on several occasions in the last 18 months have asked Twitter to take down content. Notably, the Centre had asked the US-based media company to remove 52 tweets during the second wave of COVID-19 citing that those messages spread fake news.

During the farmers' protest, many accounts were blocked following an order by the Central Government.