Twitter handle of Jal Shakti ministry hacked briefly

The illegal attack reportedly happened early on Thursday morning. The hackers changed the official profile picture with Sui's logo along with its cover image. A tweet promoting crypto wallet Sui Wallet was first posted by the Jal Shakti ministry account at 5:38 am, according to reports.

However, the official handle has been recovered. All the illegal tweets have been deleted. The ministry has confirmed the attack, however, it has not issued a statement on it.

Security agencies and cyber experts have been roped to look into the matter.

The hacking attacks on the Ministry of Jal Shakti happened when the administration has been striving to restore the servers of Delhi's premier health institute- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's servers. The hackers hacked the AIIMS server on November 23 and allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency. However, the Delhi Police denied any ransom demand was made.

On Tuesday, the premier health institute informed that eHospital data has been restored on the servers.

On Tuesday, the AIIMS also issued a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored, "The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. Network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode." It said further.

It is feared that the data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected on November 23.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.