Twist to Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Post-mortem staff claims he was murdered

Sushant Singh was murdered and he did not die by suicide, as per a person who was part of his post-mortem.

Mumbai, Dec 26: In what could be considered as a twist to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, a man, who claimed to have witnessed his autopsy, has said that it was not suicide but a "murder".

Rupkumar Shah, an employee at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, has dropped a bomb. "There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was," a website quoted him as saying in an interview with TV9 Marathi.