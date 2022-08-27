Twin tower checklist for D-day: Tight security, evacuation orders, 400+ cops, 6 ambulances

DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S said around 400 police personnel would be deployed for law and order duty, while PAC and NDRF personnel would also be on the ground for any contingencies.

New Delhi, Aug 27: The final check-up of explosives and related arrangements for the demolition of real estate firm Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida were underway on Saturday. More than 400 police personnel and 6 ambulances will be stationed near the twin towers when they are brought down on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said the health department would station six ambulances at the site equipped with officials and medicines. Beds have been reserved at the district hospital and private medical facilities Yatharth, Felix and Jaypee too.

According to project officials, all work related to placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete. The only element remaining was interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday, they said.

Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures - taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar - in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies have to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.

''Once that is done and all teams get down from the buildings, the two buildings Apex and Ceyane, have to be inter-connected. After that a 100-metre-long cable would be run from the towers to the exploder to demolish the buildings,'' Edifice Engineering's project manager Mayur Mehta said.

''Once we get the clearance from the police department that the exclusion zone is 100 per cent clear, then at 2.30 pm on Sunday we will press the button,'' he said.

The demolition of the twin towers will be carried out through the waterfall implosion technique which would bring them down within a few seconds literally like a house of cards. The eye-popping event would leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris, even as some estimates put the figure at 80,000 tonnes. The debris would take an estimated three months to be cleared and disposed of.