Twin cyclonic circulations keeps Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on alert| Details here

Under the influence of these circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea, the following weather occurrences are likely:

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days

Isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on Tuesday and over Tamil Nadu till Wednesday.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

As per the prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala, Mahe.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Tuesday after most parts of the Karnataka witnesses heavy rain showers.

The weather department has sounded orange alert for the coast for Wednesday and red alert for Thursday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places of the state.

According to the weather office, Karnataka will witness heavy to very heavy pre-monsoon showers throughout this week. The downpour will mainly occur as a result of moisture-laden strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea and a few other systems. There has been rain forecast for Kerala and Tamil Nadu too.

On Monday, the Southwest Monsoon hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and according to weathermen, conditions are favourable for it to advance at a faster pace.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, and into most parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea today. It is very likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days.