TV actress Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Indore, Oct 16: Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Reportedly, the TV actress died by suicide at her residence. A suicide note has been recovered.

"We received info at Tejaji Nagar PS that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night. Recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed, was being harassed by former boyfriend. Probe on," ANI quoted ACP M Rahman in a tweet.

A case has been registered in Tejaji Nagar police station.

She has been living at her home in Indore for over a year. Takkar made her acting debut with Star Plus's longest-running TV series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

In the years, she was seen in a few other TV shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Super Sisters', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', and 'Manmohini 2'

Earlier this year, she reportedly had her Roka ceremony with Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April, according to a report in The Times of India.

She had found her partner from a matrimonial website. However, the actress announced that she had called off her wedding.

The painful part of the story is that Takkar had posted a funny reel on Instagram just five days ago.