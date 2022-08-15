Turban tale: PM Modi weaves a symbolic message every I-Day

2021

PM Modi wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. In a change from the preceeding years, Prime Minister Modi donned his traditional white Kurta with a gray Nehru Jacket which is also commonly referred to as 'Modi jacket' and a sleek stole.

2020

PM Modi wore a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.

2019

Prime Minister Modi stepped out in a white kurta but what caught the attention was his red and orange leheriya turban with a tinge of green.

2018

Prime Minister wore a saffron-coloured turban with a splash of red on top and a long red trail. The colours were seen by many as signifying courage and sacrifice and as an homage to the nation's armed forces.

2017

For India's 71st Independence Day, PM Modi's turban was a mix of bright red and yellow with woven gold embroidery; he chose a light yellow -coloured kurta to finish his look.

2016

PM Modi chose to wear a pink and yellow tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail that he paired with a white half-sleeved kurta.

2015

Modi was wearing another bright yellow turban - this one was also covered with gold embroidery, as well as a few patterns in red and deep green. He chose to wear it with a kurta and 'Modi jacket'. PM Modi's Independence Day look featured an additional embellishment - a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail. The country celebrated its 75th Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.