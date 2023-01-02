Tunisha's mother controlled her life, tried to strangle her: Sheezan Khan's advocate

Broke Phone, Tried to Strangle Her

"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. They used to control Tunisha's life," a news agency quoted Sheezan Khan's advocate in a tweet.

Advocate Shailendra Mishra claimed that Tunisha often pleaded for her own money with her mother. "Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her," Khan's advocate added.

The lawyer further stated that the mother used to neglect her daughter since childhood which led the actress to depression and was a cause of "childhood trauma".

The budding actress was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Waliv police station told news agency PTI. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

The autopsy report of actress Tunisha Sharma has specified 'hanging' as the cause of death, the Mumbai police said on Sunday.

Going by the First Information Report, the two actors were in a relationship and had ended their relationship 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

Was Tunisha Forced to Convert to Islam?

However, the Vanita Sharma has held Sheezan Khan responsible for the death and accused him of forcing her daught to convert to Islam when they were in a relationship.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Vanita Sharma said,''There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea.''

She also asked for strict punishment for the TV actor. ''I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now," she added.

Tunisha's uncle had also claimed that she had started wearing hijab after she started a relationship with him.

However, Sheezan's sister has denied the allegations of forcing Tunisha to wear hijab. "The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," she said at a press meet on Monday.