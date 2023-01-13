Tunisha Shama death case: Sheezan Khan's bail plea rejected by Mumbai court

Mumbai, Jan 13: A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody.

Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court. Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha's family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan's mother was also involved in the matter.

He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said. After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan's bail plea. The detailed order is expected later.

Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later. A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Tunisha Sharma's lawyer accuses Sheezan Khan's family of giving wrong medicines

Speaking to media after the hearing, Advocate Sharma stated that Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan used to give wrong medicines to her prescribed by someone from Jaipur.

As reported by News 18, he earlier said, "She was not in depression, rather she liked to be neat and clean. Sheezan's lawyer is misleading by calling it depression."

The lawyer also told the court that, "Sheezan is constantly changing his statement...his mobile is very important evidence for the police..his statement is now to be recorded before a magistrate... In this case, if Sheezan is granted bail, he can tamper with evidence."

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage also showed actor Sheezan Khan and two others carrying Tunisha Sharma to a hospital in Maharashtra's Naigaon.

Tunisha Sharma's mother's shocking claims against Sheezan

Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, had earlier alleged that Khan had cheated and "used" her daughter. She also claimed that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of.

She had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. She also claimed that Tunisha had started to get distant from her and had even started to learn Urdu.

Tunisha's uncle had earlier claimed that Tunisha's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan and she even started wearing a 'hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Sheezan's family refutes claims

However, Sheezan's family later claimed that Tunisha was like their own child and that the actress was not on good terms with her mother.

They also stated that they never forced Tunisha to convert to Islam and that she used to share all her problems with Sheezan's mother and sisters.