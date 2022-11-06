TTD net worth: Tirupati temple has assets worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore

The rough value of assets owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams across the country could be over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, sources in the governing body told the news agency. This comprises land parcels, buildings, cash and gold deposits in the banks, given as offerings to the temple by devotees. However, the aforementioned value does not include priceless antique jewellery and properties including cottages and guest houses on the seven hills.

In its about Rs 3,100 crore annual budget for 2022-23 presented in February, the TTD has projected over Rs 668 crore as income in the form of interests from cash deposits in banks. Also, Rs 1,000 crore income was predicted in the form of cash offerings alone --by about 2.5 crore devotees-- in the hundi of the hill temple.

The TTD is getting a good sum as income on the 10.25 tonnes of gold deposited recently with the SBI and Indian Overseas Bank. The SBI alone has about 9.8 tonnes of gold deposits. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has over 900 immovable properties measuring well over 7,000 acres across the country and it administers a large number of temples in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and New Delhi, the report stated.

The gold deposits made by the Devasthanams in banks have also now increased rapidly from 7.3 tonnes in 2019 to 10.25 tonnes as on September 30, 2022.

The TTD has been growing richer and richer as the cash and gold offerings made by devotees at the hill temple continues to rise and fixed deposits in banks are also generating more income in view of increase in interest rates.

The sprawling seven hills is held sacred by devotees and is revered as the abode of Lord Venkateswara.