Truth makes people lie says Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files controversy

Reacting to the comment, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri said that the truth can make people lie without naming Nadav. The Kashmir Files was screened at the recently concluded IFFI Goa 2022. At the screening, actor, Anupam Kher delivered a very powerful speech.

New Delhi, Nov 29: The jury head of the IIFI Nadav Lapid at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival called the Indian film, The Kashmir Files a 'vulgar, propaganda' film.

"All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life," IFFI jury chairman and Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid had said.

'The most dangerous thing. It can make people lie,' the filmmaker said on Twitter.

A sensitive issue of justice for Kashmiri Pandits was sacrificed at the altar of propaganda. This is a must listen segment at the #IFFIGoa2022, Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chatuverdi said on Twitter

Jury member Sudipto Sen however distanced himself from the controversy and said that the remarks are Lapid's personal ones.

In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you, Israeli Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, Naor Golin said while calling out the Israeli filmmaker.

About The Kashmir Files:

The Kashmir Files is a film about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s at the hands of the Pakistan sponsored Islamic radicals.

The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Ghosh, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.