Tripura polls: Set back for opposition, as former state TMC chief, CPI(M) leader join BJP

Bhowmik praised the development in the Northeast during the past eight years and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the region to the international forum. "After PM Modi came to power at the Centre, Tripura has been recognised and development of the state has taken place. The work of 6 National Highways is underway in a small state like Tripura. Tripura has also got an international airport under the leadership of the Prime Minister. PM Modi took the Northeast to the international platform," he added.

He expressed confidence on BJP returning to power again in Tripura. "The Northeast has got an emotional connection with the Prime Minister. We are glad that we have joined the development of Tripura today. We will further develop Tripura. I have confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura with a thumping majority," he said.

The Assembly elections for Tripura will be held on February 16.

Later, the newly-joined members of the party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.