Tripura: Manik Saha wins crucial Bordowali bypoll, retains CM post

. .

Manik Saha was responsible for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.

In the Agartala seats, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barma registered victory against Ashok Sinha of the BJP. The TMC, which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, was performing dismally with its candidates at the distant fourth spot in all the seats.