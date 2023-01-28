Tripura Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 48 candidates; CM Manik Saha to contest from Town Bordowali

Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP's candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here. Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.

Out of the key candidates include Md Moboshar Ali, who joined the party on Friday, will fight from Kailashahar while the state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest the polls from Banamalipur.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out. The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress this time.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are scheduled for February 16. Nominations must be submitted by January 30.