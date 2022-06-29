Tripura college student raped, accused manages to flee

Agartala, Jun 29: A 21-year college student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Melagarh in Sepahijala district, was returning home after appearing in her final examination.

“At around 5.30 pm, three youths forcibly pushed me into a vehicle from Melagarh petrol pump on Tuesday and took me to a house at Hadra under Kakraban police station”, the college student said in her complaint.