Biplab Deb resigns, new Tripura CM to be picked today

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

"The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said the outgoing chief minister. "The people want a long-term BJP government here, if a person like me works for the organisation, obviously it will help the cause," he said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav & BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers. The new leader who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb will be announced this evening.

"A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 pm. The new leader will be elected, said Union Minister & BJP central observer, " said Bhupender Yadav, after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

Reportedly, Deb had met Amit Shah in Delhi and the orders have come from the BJP leadership.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Deb became the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.