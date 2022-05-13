Tried ‘440 Volt’ Omelette? This street vendor’s super spicy recipe will surely blow your mind

In a recent Instagram video uploaded by @foodvoodindia, we can see a street vendor making a '440 volt' chilly omelette.

The video begins with the vendor breaking four eggs in a bowl. Then he adds 50 green chillies, masalas and onions in the egg and whisks it. As he pours this mixture on a pan to cook it, he also adds two pieces of bread and some tomatoes. Once the omelette is ready, he tops it with mayonnaise and ketchup and serves it on a plate.

The street vendor has its stall in Sita Ram Bazaar, Chawry Bazaar by the name 'Shikandar Omelette'. He sells the "440 volts" omelette for Rupees 60 INR. Take a look at the making of this dish here:

The video has garnered around 8.4 million views and some 5,931 comments from foodies around India.

Would you prefer your omelette extra spicy? If yes, don't forget to pay a visit to this place to satisfy your spice cravings.