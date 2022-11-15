Tribal people's contribution since independence no less significant: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 15: President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and said the tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork.

Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle, she said. "I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant.