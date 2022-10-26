Trevor Noah’s hilarious take on racist for comments against Rishi Sunak: Watch

"Let's not forget another important first. he is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack," he also said.

Noah said that not everyone in the UK is happy about Sunak becoming PM. He also played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained whey a non-white person becoming the PM of UK is not a good thing.

"Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them," the caller said.

"This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!" Noah joked. He went on to say that the British people are looking at it in the wrong way.

"This could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country's problems. You're living the dream!" Noah hilariously said.