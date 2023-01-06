Trainee plane crashes in MP, pilot killed

Bhopal, Jan 06: A trainee plane crashed after hitting a temple's dome in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The pilot is declared dead while another person is injured in the incident.

The mishap took place early on Friday morning and the flight was a training flight, Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said. "A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training," ANI quoted Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin in a tweet. The injured person is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

The incident took place near the temple of Umri village under Chaurhata police station, another report claims.

A team of police personnel reached the spot. The preliminary investigation has revealed that bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area as the reason for the crash.

The investigation is on.