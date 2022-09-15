Trade, regional cooperation on focus as PM Modi leaves for SCO summit in Uzbekistan tonight

New Delhi, Sep 15: Ahead of the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as on expansion of the grouping during the deliberations.
"I will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan.