'Topchi' highlights Make-in-India prowess

In a release, the Ministry of Defence has informed that this year's 'Exercise Topchi' featured several big guns that included the 155mm/45-calibre Dhanush towed artillery gun and 155mm/52-calibre tracked self-propelled K9 Vajra-T guns. There were also M777 ultra-light howitzers which have been the ones that make the Indian Army invincible .

New Delhi, Jan 30: The impact of 'Make in India' was all over the annual firepower demonstration and training exercise of the Regiment of Artillery, 'Exercise Topchi-2023'. India under the Narendra Modi government has been trying to be self-reliant in defence productions and for that it launched 'Make in India in Defence'. The indigenization of defence products is happening at the rapid pace not just through defence PSUs but with the help of private-public partnership (PPP) as well.

Apart from upgraded Sharang guns that were part of the 'Exercise Topchi-2023', there were the 105mm/37-caliber Indian field guns and the Pinaka rocket systems as well.

Apart from upgraded Sharang guns that were part of the 'Exercise Topchi-2023', there were the 105mm/37-caliber Indian field guns and the Pinaka rocket systems as well. Held at School of Artillery, Devlali near Nashik in Maharashtra, yesterday, the event showcased the firepower and surveillance assets like guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets etc that form the backbone of India's defence forces.

Defence products indigenization

India is acting on the rapid indigenization of defence productions and for that, it has established two Defence Industrial Corridors. While one corridor is in Uttar Pradesh, the other one has been set up in Tamil Nadu. These two defence corridors are being set up not just to make India a hub of defence production but also bring private players into the sector.

Moreover, the government has opened up Defence Research & Development (R&D) facilities for the industry wherein startups and academia could work together to bring excellent defence products and solutions. With the help of progressive increase in allocation, the Modi government has tried to modernize the Indian defence forces to meet the 21st century requirements.

Exercise Topchi-2023 witnesses the same zeal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for 'Make in India' as the event featured indigenously manufactured artillery equipment like K-9 Vajra, Dhanush, Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) system and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, etc. amongst others.

The best example of collaboration and making the defence products in India is K9 Vajra which has been built by L&T. The 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer is a result of partnership between India's L&T and South Korean defence firm Hanwha Defense. The company has delivered more than 100 artillery guns to the Indian Army.