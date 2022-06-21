Top leaders lead early morning greetings on International Yoga Day

"With the efforts of Modi ji, our ancient tradition is proving to be a boon for the physical and mental health of people across the world. Be proud of your invaluable heritage on International Yoga Day and adopt it regularly," Shah said in a tweet.

While urging people to practice Yoga, the UP CM said, "hearty congratulations to all the people on the 08th 'International Yoga Day. The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today. Let us all 'Yoga, stay healthy!'"

"India has united the world through Yoga under the leadership of PM Modi. Tomorrow, Yoga day will be celebrated at 75 iconic locations across the country," Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said while hailing the PM.

It was PM Modi who first proposed a UN mandated International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. After being backed by 177 nations, the proposal paved the way for a global and annual celebration of the International Yoga Day. Yoga Day has been an annual global event since June 21 2015.

On Monday, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga."