To impress Pakistan boss, Naushad, Jagjit film video of them killing right wing activist

Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commission Pramod Kushwaha told the media that Arsh Wallah, who is based in Pakistan, directed the two to commit the heinous murder. The victim's body was chopped up the police also revealed. The primary intention was to target a right wing leader, Kushwaha also said.

The duo Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) were arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. The police also recovered two hand grenades, three hand grenades and 22 live cartridges from the duo.

The Delhi Police also said that Jagjit is linked to Khalistan elements and has close ties with one Arshdeep Hall. He is also a member of the Bambiha Gang and has been getting instructions to act out anti-national acts. Jagjit according to the police had been arrested in Uttarakhand, but jumped parole.

Naushad on the other hand is associated with the Harkat-ul Ansar a terror group which operates in Jammu And Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan. He has served a 10-year sentence for muder and was also arrested under the provisions of the Explosives Act.

During the interrogation, they said that they were into acts of terror. When the police conducted a search they found the body parts in a drain. The police are yet in the process of identifying the deceased person.

They also told the police that they had purchased a refrigerator, but had returned it after a week. The police suspect that the accused may have kept the body parts in the fridge and later disposed the body in a drain.