To implicate man close to girlfriend, IIT engineer sends threat mail to PM: Investigation

"The home ministry entrusted an investigation to the Gujarat ATS regarding the threatening email to the PMO. After which, the ATS began an inquiry and traced the sender of that email in Adarshnagar of Badaun," an ATS official quoted by the media said.

Two cops were sent to Badaun who arrested Saxena. He was later taken to the Badaun police station for questioning. The police learnt that the accused had turned off his phone. However when he used his SIM card on his father's phone the ATS managed to track his location.

Aman's father on the other hand blamed his son's Delhi based girlfriend for leading him astray. He said that the girl used Aman's phone to send the threat mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The interrogation:

The interrogation by the ATS revealed that Saxena had sent the email using the identity of a man close his female friend. He said that he wanted to frame the person in a false case and hence sent the mail threatening the PM. The police said that all possible angles would be investigated.

According to the authorities, the initial probe shows that it was Saxena himself who had sent the email. If it is found that anyone else was involved, that person will be questioned as well, the police said.