To frame Shaqil in fake murder case, Anees kills 9 year old daughter brutally

SHO (Amaria), Mukesh Shukla said that the class 3 student was found dead on December 3 with her abdomen cut open and organs coming out. An FIR was lodged against all five accused persons under Setions 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). The five accused have been sent to jail, Shukla.

Anees initially claimed that the girl had gone to a village with her uncle Shadab to attend a religious function. Since then she has been missing, he also said. SP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that the reason behind the murder is believed to be family enmity. The girl's father Anees Ahmed from the Madhopur village had an old enmity with Shaqil which dated back to 2018 when the former's younger brother had eloped with the latter's sister and married her against the will of the family.

He also said that an FIR was lodged against Shadab under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the matter was pending in the court. Suspecting foul play, the five accused were taken into custody where they confessed to the horrific murder. We have recovered the murder weapon, brick and wrapper of sedative pills from the spot, the SP also added.

Dinesh Kumar also said that Shadab took the child to a neighbouring village Sarainda Patti under the guise of attending a religious ceremony.. Following that he took her to an orchard where he was joined by Anees and the rest. The victim was given sedatives before the murder and was hidden under a heap of paddy straw. The accused persons then returned home and pretended that the girl had gone missing. The accused also pretended searching for the girl.

All the five men again went to the spot, smashed her head with a brick and stabbed her with a knife. They then fled the spot after the mutilating the girl and dumping her trying to give the impression that someone had killed her in a gruesome manner.

Later the accused claimed that they had discovered a missing girl after several hours. The girl was however still alive so they wasted half an hour asking her who attacked her. They shot the video of the girl and then filed a complaint against Shaqil. They posted the video online and made it viral. The police however learnt that the video was fake. The disturbing confession by one of the accused admitted that the girl's father Anees had held the child and looked the other way when the uncle stabbed her in the stomach.