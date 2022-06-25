To develop 5G RAN products, C-DOT, Galore Networks enter into partnership

The agreement comes at a time when the Indian market is gearing up for the launch of 5G services that will usher in ultra high speeds - about 10 times faster than 4G - and spawn new-age offerings and business models.

"In furtherance of its endeavour to boost indigenous development of 5G, C-DOT and Galore Networks have signed an agreement for collaborative development of end-to-end 5G RAN products and solutions," the release said.

The premier R&D centre of Department of Telecommunications, C-DOT is keen on building robust partnerships with stakeholders of indigenous 5G ecosystem, including local industry and startups.

. .

C-DOT has indigenously designed and developed various telecom technologies spanning optical, switching and routing, wireless, security and slew of telecom software applications. It has developed its indigenous 4G solution and is actively working in the area of 5G.

C-DOT Executive Director, Rajkumar Upadhyay highlighted the importance of synergy among various participants of the technology ecosystem, as it would encourage innovation and competitive spirit to drive the development of indigenous solutions in an expeditious manner.

Effective collaborative engagements will unlock the potential for Indian products and solutions in the international market, he added.

Galore Networks said, it is "excited to collaborate with C-DOT to offer its entire suite of commercially field deployable 4G/5G NSA and SA Macro/Micro Base-station integrated with C-DOT 4G/5G NSA & SA Next Generation Core."

(PTI)