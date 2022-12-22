To boost connectivity along Tawang border, India to install 22 new mobile towers

While this move would improve connectivity, the government is also planning on building a mini-hydel project for the military. Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo told news agency Ani that 22 new towers will be installed in the bordering areas o the state and the same has already been sanctioned by the Centre.

He sai that BSNL and Airtel will install the new mobile towers. BSNL will install 18 towers and Airtel will put up 4 new towers. We had given a proposal for the installation of 45 mobile towers while the Centre had approve 22, Kesang Ngurup Damo also said.

This move would go a long way in improving mobile connectivity along the bordering areas and would be beneficial to both the security forces and civilians.

In a bid to give top priority to defence areas, the new mobile towers will be installed in the bordering areas of e Chuna, Yangtse, Damteng Bumla, Klemta, Y Junction, T Gompa area, Lumpo, Zemithang. Damo also said that the government has also decided to build a 200 kilowatt mini-hydel project for the military in the T-Gompa area.

In addition to this the government will also build another mini-hydel project at the Mago area. Further the government is also planning to extend the electricity supply to the bordering areas that are not covered.

Damo also added that the district administration has executed several projects of both the central and state governments. He further added that many more developmental projects are going on.

Meanwhile the Ministry of External Affairs has said that India and China has held constructive dialogue on December 20. The militaries of both sides met on December 20 and discussed the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh where the two sides are locked in a tense standoff for over two years now, the MEA also told reporters in New Delhi.