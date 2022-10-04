To augment infrastructure, Punjab’s schools sanctioned Rs 222 crore

In addition to this, 404 integrated science labs, 62 physics labs, 44 chemistry labs, 54 biology labs, 103 computer labs, and 55 National Skills Qualification Framework labs have also been sanctioned. The projects aim to benefit a total of 3.80 lakh students, including likely new enrolment of 3.5 lakh students, in more than 3,500 villages, it said.

Presently, there are 632 projects underway which are being built with Rs 686 crore granted under the RIDF by the Department of School Education, Punjab government, it said.