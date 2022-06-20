TNEA 2022 registration: Direct link to apply

Candidates have time until July 19 to fill in their applications. The application for TNEA is conducted for admission to BTech courses. No entrance examination is conducted after the TNEA application and allotment.

New Delhi, Jun 20: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2022 (TNEA) has begun. More details are available on the official website.

For BTech seats admissions are done on the basis of the 10+2 marks and students are offered admissions as per merit in engineering courses after the TNEA counselling is done. The TNEA is administered by Directorate of Technical Education, or DoTE, Tamil Nadu.

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the relevant subjects-Math, Physics and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200-Maths (100) Physics (50) and Chemistry (50).

The TNEA 2022 counselling is held in four rounds and the applicants have to login into the TNEA portal using his or her user ID and password, the same that was used at the time of registration for performing various activities in a particular round.

The TNEA 2022 application is completely online and the application process including registration, payment of fees, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. To apply for TNEA 2022 visit https://www.tneaonline.org/user/register.