TN MP Thirumavalavan seeks vote for Bigg Boss Tamil candidate Vikraman ahead of finale

He shared a few photos asking people to cast votes for Vikraman as the show has entered the finale week. Thirumavalavan is notoriously known for making anti-Hindu comments and Vikraman, who too had made degrading comments about Hindu gods and once triggered controversy by claiming Lord Krishna of having illicit relationships with the Gopis on Times Now, was his party spokesperson. However, the question is how fair is it for an elected MP to ask people to cast their votes for a contestant of a reality show?

Chennai, Jan 18: Tamil Nadu MP Thirumavalavan, founder of President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, has appealed his followers on Twitter to cast their votes for Vikraman, one of the six finalists in 'Bigg Boss Tamil' season 6.

In the first season of the show, Gayathri Raghuraman, who was then with the BJP, was a candidate in Kamal Haasan-hosted 'Bigg Boss Tamil'. The show would have lost its credibility if the BJP and RSS had put their weight behind her. What happens if a start sends his friend and known person to a show and ask people to vote for his candidate? What if Congress, BJP and DMK starts sending their candidates to reality shows?

As a responsible channel, Vijay TV should have taken utmost care to ensure that their shows remain non-political. Unfortunately, the channel has given such a big platform to a person who is associated with a political party that is known for spreading hatred towards a religion. It is now subject to outside influence as VCK chief is seeking votes for Vikraman.

However, Thirumalan's appeal did not go well with many people and former contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar raised genuine objection to elected public leaders asking people to vote in a reality show.

"Political influence is not right in a reality show where commoners are part of .. it's totally unfair.. when a leader asks his cadre to support something or someone majority votes will come from outside viewership.. its misusing the entertainment platform, [sic]" she tweeted.

She then questioned an MP influence his cadres to vote for a contestant in a reality show. However, Vanitha was attacked by the followers of Thirumavalavan. Responding to one such comment, she said, "Im a biggboss reviewer. not an actor here, I didn't ask for people or my fans to vote for anyone.. i only give my views on the contestants...would you like it if all the top heroes influence and ask their fans to vote for an independent contestant.. what about people like #Shivin. [sic'"

However, how much influence Thirumavalavan's appeal will have on the 'Bigg Boss Tamil final has to be seen.