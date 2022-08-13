Governor Ravi, who led the celebrations here, distributed the flags to the students of Thakkar Bapa Vidhyalaya to mark the campaign at Raj Bhavan. Appealing to the people to honour and salute the freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders during this Independence Day, Rajinikanth said people should celebrate the 75th Independence Day with pride. "This is the 75th year of Independence for India, our motherland," he said sharing his video on Twitter.

In his special message, Rajinikanth said, "As a mark of respect and as an expression of our unity for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries, pain and humiliation for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom...for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders, let us honour and salute them with gratitude beyond caste, religion and politics."

He further said, "Let us pass on our Indian national flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride." AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister K Palaniswami hoisted the national flag atop his Greenways Road residence here and urged the people to take a pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of India.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the headquarters office building of the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) in the city.

The Union minister highlighted the role of the AYUSH Ministry through CCRS and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) in propagating the indigenous system of medicine. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh launched a coastal clean-up drive at Kovalam Beach here and took part in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally at Kovalam.

Members of the BJP's North Chennai East Mahila Morcha took out a rally celebrating the 75th Independence Day. Over 100 officers and staff participated in a bicycle rally taken out in the city by the defence civil employees as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The rally, flagged off by T Jayaseelan, IDAS, Controller of Defence Account (CDA), Chennai, was taken out from the Nandambakkam Defence Accounts Department Residential complex to CDA Office at Teynampet.