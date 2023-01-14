TN BJP chief Annamalai who got Z grade security has spoken against Islamic extremism

The security upgrade took place after the Intelligence Bureau in its threat analysis report recommended upgrading Annamalai's security cover after evaluating the threats received by him. The Union Home Ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide Z category security for the BJP leader. He will now be authorised to have a pilot and an escort vehicle in his convoy during his travel.

Annamalai was under X category security until the Home Ministry's latest order.

The CRPF protects about 100 dignitaries as part of its VIP security duty and this includes Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Annamalai, an IPS turned politician has been very vocal about rising Islamic extremism in Tamil Nadu. He had made these statements following the Coimbatore blast which took place on October 23 last year.

Following the NIA raids and subsequent ban on the Popular Front of India, Tamil Nadu has witnessed attacks on the offices and homes of Hindu leaders and organisations. In September last year, petrol bombs were hurled at the houses several RSS members. Annamalai had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the targeted petrol bomb attacks on RSS leaders.

Have written to our Hon HM Shri @amitshah avl on the deteriorating law & order situation in our state, Tamil Nadu. Petrol Bomb, Damaging private property have become the norm for anti- national forces which DMK govt is finding it hard to reign them in, Annamalai had said in a tweet.

It may be recalled that petrol bombs were hurled at Kamalalayam,"which is the state BJP headquarters in T. Nagar, Chennai in February last year.