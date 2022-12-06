TMC’s Saket Gokhale being questioned for faking papers to defame PM Modi

Gokhale was detained by the Gujarat police from Rajasthan on Monday night following his tweet on the PM's visit to Morbi, where a bridge collapse had killed over 130 people in October. The complaint against Gokhale was lodged by senior BJP leader Amit Kothari and the charges included were forgery and defamation.

The government too had fact-checked the tweet by Gokhale in which he had shared a newspaper clipping and said 'RTI revealed the PM's visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore.' The Press Information Bureau had said that this tweet is fake and no such RTI response has been given.

Following his arrest, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said, ' fearless he stood against the ruling dispensation that trades lives for their own profit. In reaction, panic-stricken @BJP4India got out Nat'l Spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. It's their folly to think these acts of intimidation will make us to bow down!," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the injured in Morbi on November 1, two days after the tragedy. Due to the bridge collapse over 130 lost their lives.